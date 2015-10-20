FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed CEO rejects Pentagon concerns about industry consolidation
#Business News
October 20, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed CEO rejects Pentagon concerns about industry consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lockheed Martin's Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson speaks during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp’s (LMT.N) CEO Marillyn Hewson said the company’s pending takeover of helicopter maker Sikorsky would not affect innovation and competition, despite worries from the Pentagon’s top arms buyer.

“I guess I’ve had a lot of discussions with Frank Kendall and others about this policy statement that he put out,” Hewson said in a conference call on Tuesday after the release of third quarter results. “And respectfully, I told him that we disagree with that; that his general conclusion and his rationale that consolidation in the industry is bad for the industry, there’s really no evidence to support that,” she said.

Kendall, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, has previously said that mergers were increasing the leverage companies have with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
