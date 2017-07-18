Lockheed Martin's profit rises about 5 percent

FILE PHOTO - A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet taxis along a runway after landing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016.

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 4.78 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strength in its aeronautics division that makes the F-35 fighter jets.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $942 million, or $3.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 25, from $899 million, or $2.93 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.69 billion from $11.58 billion.