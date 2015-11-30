FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed's Sikorsky wins $940 million in Army contracts
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed's Sikorsky wins $940 million in Army contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), has won two separate contracts worth $940 million to carry out maintenance, logistics and other work aimed at supporting U.S. Army weapons systems, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Sikorsky won one contract worth $833 million under a general U.S. Army sustainment contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2016, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

The company also won a contract worth $106.5 million to provide technical, engineering, logistics services and supplies, and 100 percent parts support for the H-60 weapons system, it said. That contract runs through Nov. 30, 2016.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.