Lockheed's Sikorsky wins $940 million in Army contracts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), has won two separate contracts worth $940 million to carry out maintenance, logistics and other work aimed at supporting U.S. Army weapons systems, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Sikorsky won one contract worth $833 million under a general U.S. Army sustainment contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2016, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

The company also won a contract worth $106.5 million to provide technical, engineering, logistics services and supplies, and 100 percent parts support for the H-60 weapons system, it said. That contract runs through Nov. 30, 2016.