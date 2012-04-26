FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed eyes growth amid "increasing headwinds"
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Lockheed eyes growth amid "increasing headwinds"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Chief Executive Bob Stevens and his successor, Chris Kubasik, who will move into the CEO job in January, told a news conference:

- that the company is focused on growth despite “increasing headwinds” in the defense sector

- that Lockheed has begun making contingency plans in case U.S. lawmakers are not able to reverse $500 billion in additional defense cuts due to take effect in January under “sequestration,” but it was premature to give any details

- Kubasik said he did not expect “a whole lot of change” in the company’s strategy when he take over as CEO

- Stevens said he was disappointed that union workers at the company’s Fort Worth plant and several test site had rejected the company’s officer, but the company was focused on keeping the program on track

- that salaried employees switched to the pension plan now being offered to union workers six years ago

- Kubasik said he envisioned international sales growing to account for 20 percent of revenues in coming years, up from 17 percent now

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.