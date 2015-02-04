FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed CTO Ray Johnson retires
February 4, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed CTO Ray Johnson retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Technology Officer Ray Johnson retired on Feb. 1, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lockheed spokeswoman Jennifer Allen had no immediate details on a successor for Johnson, who also held the title of senior vice president.

Lockheed announced Johnson’s departure internally but has not issued a public statement.

The company plans to name a successor to Johnson who will oversee corporate engineering, technology and operations in the “near future,” according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler

