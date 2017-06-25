Exclusive: Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods - source
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Nestle SA (NESN.S), is being targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Loeb has recently bought a stake in the world's largest packaged foods maker as he seeks strategic changes in the company, Bloomberg said.
Nestle said earlier this month that it may sell its $900 million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.
Nestle and Third Point were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)
MILAN/ROME Italy began winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks on Sunday in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo and could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).