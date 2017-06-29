Logitech computer keyboards are on sale at an electronics store in Westminister, Colorado January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

ZURICH Logitech (LOGN.S) has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.

The Swiss-U.S. company will seek approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting on Sept. 12, with payment expected to be Sept. 27 if granted the go-ahead.

The world's largest maker of computer mice also proposed Wendy Becker, former chief executive officer of Jack Wills Ltd, and Neela Montgomery, a member of the executive board at the Otto Group, to be elected as new board members.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)