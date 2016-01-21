FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Logitech third-quarter operating profit falls
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 21, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Logitech third-quarter operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logitech computer keyboards are on sale at an electronics store in Westminister, Colorado January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech International (LOGN.S) said late Wednesday its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5 percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer add-ons.

It reported a non-GAAP operating profit of $74.2 million for the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, a decline from $78.6 million, reflecting the move to exit its historic computer mouse business over the past year.

The results beat analyst profit forecasts.

Analysts were looking for an operating profit of $73.11 million, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net sales in the December quarter rose about 3 percent to $621.1 million compared to the mean estimate by analysts of $631.6 million.

Logitech has refocused on new accessory lines like wireless music speakers, video conferencing and video game controllers, offsetting a secular decline in personal computers and demand for its mice and keyboards that defined the brand for decades.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.