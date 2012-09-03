FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Logitech says well set for holiday season sales
September 3, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Logitech says well set for holiday season sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech’s product range is strong ahead of key holiday sales season following product launches last week, president Bracken Darrell told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of IFA, Europe’s largest consumer electronics trade fair.

Last week, Logitech unveiled new products, including its entrance to a $3 billion consumer headphone industry and an upgrade to its key hit product - a keyboard-cover for Apple’s iPad.

Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor

