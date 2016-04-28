FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Logitech CEO upbeat amid smartphone slowdown: CNBC
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 28, 2016 / 6:54 AM / a year ago

Logitech CEO upbeat amid smartphone slowdown: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logitech president Bracken Darrell poses before a Reuters interview during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech could benefit from a slowdown in the smartphone market, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Thursday after it reported its best annual retail sales growth in five years.

“From our perspective it’s wonderful if there’s a slight slowdown in the mobility and smartphones, for example. It just means consumers will have more money to spend on other things that can improve the experience. Right now, we’re seeing even growth on mice and keyboards,” he told CNBC in an interview.

He said the advent of virtual reality and augmented reality posed opportunties as well.

“There are lots of companies working on the primary devices there and the peripherals around them. And you can bet that we’re exploring things in that space. Right now, there are so many opportunities for us to grow in other spaces as well, we’re really making choices. But I think as virtual reality and augmented reality come, there will be opportunities for us.”

He played down market concerns about Apple Inc, which on Tuesday posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in 13 years.

“I‘m optimistic about Apple,” Darrell said.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.