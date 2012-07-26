FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Logitech first quarter misses forecast, says revamp on track
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 26, 2012 / 2:59 AM / in 5 years

Logitech first quarter misses forecast, says revamp on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logitech headquarters are pictured in Morges near Lausanne January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Logitech reported a steeper than expected loss as the weaker euro and tumbling economies hurt the world’s largest maker of computer mice, and said it was on track with its large restructuring program.

Logitech’s net loss for April-June, its fiscal first quarter, widened to $52 million, or 32 cents per share, from $29.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said. That compared with a forecast for a loss of $24.7 million in a Reuters poll.

The Switzerland and California-based company, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards, has been hit by soft euro, weak global economy, and shift in the computer industry led by Apple’s iPhone that means systems rely less on peripheral components.

Those difficulties prompted it to issue a series of profit warnings last year and replace its chief executive. Logitech is now cutting $80 million in annual costs, including job cuts to boost profitability.

“We are in the middle of our turnaround,” Chairman and CEO Guerrino De Luca said in a statement, adding the firm was on track with its revamp plans.

“The majority of our new products, targeting consumer trends in music, tablets, touch-based navigation and the digital home, will be launched in Q2 and early Q3, as we prepare for the holiday selling season.”

Earlier this month Logitech said it plans a payout of 0.81 Swiss franc per share from capital reserves.

Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.