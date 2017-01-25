FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 7 months ago

Logitech shares set to soar after third quarter earnings jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman shows computer mice of Logitech and Microsoft to the photographer at a computer store in Lucerne January 10, 2008.Michael Buholzer/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGN.S) were indicated more than 12 percent higher on Wednesday after the company reported a jump in quarterly earnings and raised its outlook.

The company raised its guidance for the fiscal year to March 31 to 12-13 percent retail sales growth and non-GAAP operating income of $225-$230 million, from 8-10 percent and $195-$205 million previously, it said in a statement.

Logitech reported a 37 percent rise in non-GAAP earnings per share to $0.56 for its third quarter to Dec. 31, above a $0.44 forecast in a Reuters poll.

It also had a forecast-beating 13 percent rise in quarterly sales in constant currency to $666.71 million, the highest level in the company's 35-year history.

The maker of computer mice and keyboards underwent a difficult period a few years ago when consumers turned away from desktop computers to laptops and smartphones, but it found a patch in accessories for music, gaming and video.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

