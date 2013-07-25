FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LogMeIn revenue jumps 20 percent, company raises outlook
July 25, 2013 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

LogMeIn revenue jumps 20 percent, company raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc (LOGM.O) reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue and raised its full-year outlook, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expects 2013 adjusted earnings of 49 to 52 cents per share on revenue of $162.7 million to $164.2 million. It had earlier forecast earnings of 46-50 cents per share on revenue of $157 million-$160 million.

Second-quarter revenue rose to $40.7 million from $33.8 million.

The company’s net loss widened to $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, from $576,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

LogMeIn enables secure connections over the Internet between remote computers and other internet-enabled devices and manages data transmission between remotely connected devices.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
