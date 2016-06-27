Carlyle in partnership deal with Portugal's Logoplaste

LISBON (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) has agreed to partner with family-owned Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste, and will invest to support the continued growth of the company, Logoplaste said in a statement.

It did not say how much the deal was worth and what stake Carlyle would have in the company, whose products include bottles for the Lucozade and Jose Cuervo drinks brands, and detergent Fairy liquid.

Capital for this investment will come from Carlyle Europe Partners IV (CEP IV), a European upper-mid-market buyout fund. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, and is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

Earlier this month, sources said Carlyle’s offer valued the entire company at roughly 660 million euros ($727 million). Logoplaste has previously said it was seeking to sell a stake of between 30 and 50 percent, expecting to keep control of the firm.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and law firm PLMJ advised Logoplaste and its shareholders, while Barclays Capital and Linklaters advised the Carlyle Group.