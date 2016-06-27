FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle in partnership deal with Portugal's Logoplaste
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 27, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Carlyle in partnership deal with Portugal's Logoplaste

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) has agreed to partner with family-owned Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste, and will invest to support the continued growth of the company, Logoplaste said in a statement.

It did not say how much the deal was worth and what stake Carlyle would have in the company, whose products include bottles for the Lucozade and Jose Cuervo drinks brands, and detergent Fairy liquid.

Capital for this investment will come from Carlyle Europe Partners IV (CEP IV), a European upper-mid-market buyout fund. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, and is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

Earlier this month, sources said Carlyle’s offer valued the entire company at roughly 660 million euros ($727 million). Logoplaste has previously said it was seeking to sell a stake of between 30 and 50 percent, expecting to keep control of the firm.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and law firm PLMJ advised Logoplaste and its shareholders, while Barclays Capital and Linklaters advised the Carlyle Group.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.