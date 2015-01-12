Lombard Odier says managing partner Bernard Droux has died

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lombard Odier said on Monday that Bernard Droux, a managing partner of the Swiss private bank since 2001, had died unexpectedly, aged 59.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that our Managing Partner, Bernard Droux, suddenly passed away while exercising on Sunday,” the Geneva-based private bank said.

His death comes shortly after the retirement of another long-time partner, Thierry Lombard, and leaves the bank, the fifth-largest in Switzerland by assets and with a history dating back to the late 18th century, in the hands of six managing partners, from eight at year-end.

A spokesman said that Droux’s tasks would be split among the six remaining partners, but did not comment on whether the bank, which is run in part by seventh-generation descendants of its founding families, plans to appoint new managing partners.

Lombard Odier is one of dozens of banks to have come forward to sign up to a settlement scheme brokered by the Swiss and U.S. governments over allegations that Swiss banks helped wealthy Americans evade taxes.

Lombard Odier last year broke with more than two centuries of tradition and published its results.

Like Geneva rival Pictet & Cie, the bank has in recent years increasingly moved beyond its roots of managing the wealthy’s finances, by bolstering asset management activities with prominent hires from firms such as BlackRock Inc.

Last year the bank hired former Deutsche Bank risk chief Hugo Baenziger as a managing partner -- a rare partner-level hire -- in an effort to boost growth outside Switzerland.

(This story corrects fifth paragraph to reflect that Lombard Odier is one of dozens, not one of a handful, and remove reference to last month)