FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swiss private bank Lombard Odier to open Milan office
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 20, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 10 months ago

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier to open Milan office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of private bank Lombard Odier (LODH) is pictured on the bank headquarters in Geneva May 9, 2012.Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss-based wealth manager Lombard Odier Group will open an office in Milan for private banking clients, it said on Thursday, adding Italy to its foreign network.

The office will operate as a branch of Luxembourg-registered Lombard Odier (Europe) SA, it said in a statement.

The existing Lombard Odier private banking network in Europe comprises Paris, Brussels, London, Madrid, Amsterdam and Luxembourg. The asset-management arm of the group opened a Milan office in 2011.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.