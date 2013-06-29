FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds of thousands out for London's gay pride
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 29, 2013 / 4:20 PM / in 4 years

Hundreds of thousands out for London's gay pride

Costas Pitas

2 Min Read

People take part in the first Gay Pride march (Marche des Fiertes) since a French law permitting gay and lesbian marriage was passed, in Paris June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Rainbow flags, colorful costumes and even a dog dyed pink ushered in London’s 42nd gay pride festivities, with hundreds of thousands of people out for the annual celebration.

Around 15,000 marched in the parade through the British capital, with up to half a million revelers expected to celebrate in central London, according to organizers.

Celebrations are due to culminate in an open-air party in Trafalgar Square, with street celebrations in the gay district expected long into the night.

The annual party comes just weeks after British lawmakers approved gay marriage legislation, paving the way for the first expected ceremonies to take place in the spring of next year.

“By making this change ... parliament believes their love is the same as anyone else’s love and that we believe in equality,” Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron wrote in the official guide to the gay pride event.

Britain already recognizes same-sex relationships via civil partnerships but the legal change will put gay couples on an equal footing, allowing them to use the term marriage alongside heterosexuals.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.