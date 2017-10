JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Platinum miner Lonmin said on Tuesday only 8 percent of workers had reported for duty at its South African operations as it struggles to restart shafts halted for over 2 weeks due to labor strife that killed 44 people this month.

The company said in a statement there were “unsubstantiated reports” of violence at its Karee mine on Tuesday morning but no fresh incidents of violence had been reported. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)