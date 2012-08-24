Troubled platinum miner Lonmin appoints acting CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Platinum miner Lonmin (LMI.L), facing a strained balance sheet, a shortfall in production and lost revenue after a violent strike that left 44 dead, has appointed its chief financial officer as acting chief executive.

The South Africa-focused company, the third-largest in the sector, said Simon Scott would take the helm while chief executive Ian Farmer pursues a course of treatment for an unspecified illness.

Lonmin said it would be “some months” before Farmer would return to work full time. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)