Lonmin cuts full-year sales forecast
September 17, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Lonmin cuts full-year sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Platinum miner Lonmin Plc (LMI.L), which is battling violent clashes between unions at its mines in South Africa, said it now expects sales for the full year to be between 685,000 ounces and 700,000 ounces of platinum.

The miner said mining activity at its Marikana remains minimal, though all shafts are operational.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

