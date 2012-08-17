Lonmin shares extend losses after mine crackdown

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Johannesburg-listed shares in Lonmin, the world’s No.3 platinum producer, fell more than 5 percent in early trade on Friday after more than 30 miners were killed the previous day in a police crackdown to end an illegal strike.

Lonmin said on Thursday it had lost 15,000 ounces of platinum production due to the one-week long strike at its South African operations and that it was unlikely to meet its full-year production target of 750,000 ounces.

The shares, which fell more 7 percent on Thursday, opened 5.6 percent lower and were trading 4.7 percent down at 79.75 rand as of 0706 GMT. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)