FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lonmin shares extend losses after mine crackdown
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 17, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Lonmin shares extend losses after mine crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Johannesburg-listed shares in Lonmin, the world’s No.3 platinum producer, fell more than 5 percent in early trade on Friday after more than 30 miners were killed the previous day in a police crackdown to end an illegal strike.

Lonmin said on Thursday it had lost 15,000 ounces of platinum production due to the one-week long strike at its South African operations and that it was unlikely to meet its full-year production target of 750,000 ounces.

The shares, which fell more 7 percent on Thursday, opened 5.6 percent lower and were trading 4.7 percent down at 79.75 rand as of 0706 GMT. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.