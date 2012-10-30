FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin investor Xstrata considering position on rights issue
October 30, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Lonmin investor Xstrata considering position on rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Strike-hit platinum miner Lonmin’s (LMI.L) largest single investor, Xstrata XTA.L, is considering whether to subscribe to an $800 million rights issue to slash the company’s debt and fund a recovery, it said.

“We will assess the company’s strategy, business plan and management capability to ensure an attractive and sustainable future for the business, before making any decision on our intentions in respect of the proposed rights issue,” a spokeswoman for Xstrata said.

Earlier, Lonmin’s acting chief executive said the group would now begin consulting its major shareholders, having announced the size of its proposed rights issue, amended debt agreements and a longer-term “renewal” plan.

Xstrata has a stake of just under 25 percent in Lonmin. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Ben Hirschler)

