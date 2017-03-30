FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Lonza to seek shareholder sign-off on 2.3 billion Sfr rights issue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 30, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 5 months ago

Lonza to seek shareholder sign-off on 2.3 billion Sfr rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, December 15, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG will ask shareholders at next month's annual general meeting for permission to issue up to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) in new shares to finance its acquisition of U.S. capsule maker Capsugel, the Swiss pharmaceutical supplier said on Thursday.

Lonza expects to give further details on the rights offering on or around April 25, the company said in a statement announcing the invitation to its April 25 AGM.

Basel-based Lonza is paying for the $5.5 billion Capsugel deal through a mixture of new shares and debt, and will communicate the exact split of the financing at a later date. In February, it raised gross proceeds of 865 million francs through an accelerated bookbuilding.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.