Lonza to seek shareholder sign-off on 2.3 billion Sfr rights issue

The logo of Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, December 15, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG will ask shareholders at next month's annual general meeting for permission to issue up to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) in new shares to finance its acquisition of U.S. capsule maker Capsugel, the Swiss pharmaceutical supplier said on Thursday.

Lonza expects to give further details on the rights offering on or around April 25, the company said in a statement announcing the invitation to its April 25 AGM.

Basel-based Lonza is paying for the $5.5 billion Capsugel deal through a mixture of new shares and debt, and will communicate the exact split of the financing at a later date. In February, it raised gross proceeds of 865 million francs through an accelerated bookbuilding.