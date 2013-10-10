FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobile security software maker Lookout raises $55 million
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 10, 2013 / 7:58 PM / 4 years ago

Mobile security software maker Lookout raises $55 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Lookout, one of the world’s biggest providers of mobile security software, said on Thursday that it has raised $55 million in financing.

The round was led by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Qualcomm Inc’s venture capital arm, Greylock Partners and Mithril Capital Management also participated, as did current investors Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, and Khosla Ventures.

Lookout’s security software is installed on some 45 million devices running Google Inc’s Android operating system and Apple Inc’s iOS.

Telecommunications firms such as Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm are growing increasingly interested in mobile security products because cyber attacks on mobile devices have grown exponentially in recent years as sales of smartphones and tablets have surged to consumers and businesses alike.

Lookout said in a statement that it plans to enter the corporate security market later this year, which would put it in competition with older, more established software makers including Symantec Corp and Intel Corp’s McAfee security division.

San Francisco-based Lookout, founded in 2007, has raised $131 million to date.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.