CoStar wins approval to buy LoopNet
April 26, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

CoStar wins approval to buy LoopNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Real estate information provider CoStar Group Inc (CSGP.O) won antitrust approval to buy LoopNet Inc LOOP.O with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

CoStar had announced the $860 million deal in April 2011.

To win approval, CoStar agreed to sell LoopNet’s interest in Xceligent, which provides data on U.S. commercial real estate, the FTC said.

LoopNet operates the most popular commercial real estate listings database in the United States, the FTC said.

Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

