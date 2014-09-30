L'Oreal says bans all business travel to Hong Kong until October 6

PARIS (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) has banned all its staff from business travel to Hong Kong until Oct. 6 in reaction to mounting unrest in the former British colony.

“It concerns all staff that would have to travel to Hong Kong,” said a spokeswoman for France’s third largest company by market value, adding that an email was sent to staff on Monday.

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters extended a blockade of Hong Kong’s streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift barricades ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to clear the roads before Chinese National Day.