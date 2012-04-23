FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal eyes Milestone's Cadum: report
#Deals
April 23, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

L'Oreal eyes Milestone's Cadum: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

L'Oreal cosmetics are displayed in a shop in Riga April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) is interested in buying soap and baby products company Cadum in a deal that could be worth 200 million euros ($264.16 million), Les Echos reported Monday.

L‘Oreal’s Chief executive Jean-Paul Agon is looking to open exclusive negotiations with Milestone capital, a Franco-British investment fund that owns Cadum, the newspaper reported.

Milestone acquired Cadum in 2007, investing 17.5 million euros in a leveraged buyout.

Calls to L‘Oreal and Milestone were not immediately returned.

($1 = 0.7571 euros)

Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

