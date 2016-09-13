L.A smoke shop up in flames

Firefighters battled a major fire that engulfed a two story building that houses a wholesale distributor of smoking materials in downtown Los Angeles on Monday (September 12) night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on their website that the fire broke out on 330 E 3rd street and that firefighters were using defensive tactics to hold the flames.

Aerial footage captured by local news source showed the flames spreading through most of the second floor of the building.

Local stations quoted a Los Angeles Fire Department official saying that exploding gas cylinders inside the structure could be heard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no injuries or evacuations were reported and the fire was extinguished after 2 hours.