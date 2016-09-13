Maryland man pleads guilty in boy's fatal beating over birthday cake
A Maryland man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to handcuffing his 9-year-old nephew before he was fatally beaten for eating birthday cake without permission, a court spokeswoman said.
Firefighters battled a major fire that engulfed a two story building that houses a wholesale distributor of smoking materials in downtown Los Angeles on Monday (September 12) night.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on their website that the fire broke out on 330 E 3rd street and that firefighters were using defensive tactics to hold the flames.
Aerial footage captured by local news source showed the flames spreading through most of the second floor of the building.
Local stations quoted a Los Angeles Fire Department official saying that exploding gas cylinders inside the structure could be heard.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said no injuries or evacuations were reported and the fire was extinguished after 2 hours.
PORTLAND, Ore. Armed protesters at a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon were exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly in a bid to expose the U.S. government's illegal ownership and mismanagement of public lands in the West, lawyers for the defendants are expected to argue at trial on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to reinstate for the Nov. 8 general election Ohio's so-called Golden Week voting procedures, when people could register and cast ballots in the same week, that had been abolished by a Republican-backed law.