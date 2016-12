LOS ANGELES Federal and local Los Angeles officials said on Monday a "specific" threat had been called in from another country against the city's Red Line commuter rail system, prompting them to alert the public.

"This threat is imminent ... it is very specific," Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told an evening press conference. "But the credibility still needs to be vetted."

