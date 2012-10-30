FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Lotos net beats expectations on higher margins
October 30, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Polish Lotos net beats expectations on higher margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos LTSP.WA reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher refining margins and a stronger zloty, which reduced its foreign-denominated debt.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 626 million zlotys ($195 million). Analysts had expected the state-controlled refiner to post a profit of 524 million zlotys.

The company, which has been seeking to expand its upstream business, also said its Geonafta unit bought a remaining 50 percent stake in Lithuanian company UAB Manifoldas for an undisclosed price.

It expects to close the deal by the end of 2012 after approval from Lithuania’s anti-monopoly office.

Lotos reiterated it was seeking to buy a stake in a Norwegian oil field, taking advantage of a 1.05 billion zloty deferred tax asset it recognised in its first-half results on its troubled North Sea oil platform Yme.

Lotos said its third-quarter model refining margin and the Brent-Ural differential combined came in at $7.63 per barrel, up from $3.09 a year ago, but below $8.63 reported in the second quarter.

Lotos suffered a loss of 331 million zlotys in the third quarter of 2011 and a loss of 529 million in the previous quarter when it took a 935 million zloty charge on Yme.

The group’s shares gained 36 percent this year.

Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by John Mair and Mike Nesbit

