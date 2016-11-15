FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lotte Group chief questioned by prosecutors over S.Korea's political scandal: YTN
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 9 months ago

Lotte Group chief questioned by prosecutors over S.Korea's political scandal: YTN

Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin is being questioned by South Korean prosecutors over the country's political scandal, broadcaster YTN reported on Tuesday.

The report, if true, would make him the latest head of a South Korean conglomerate to be grilled by investigators looking into whether President Park Geun-hye put improper pressure on business tycoons to raise funds for two foundations.

A Lotte Group spokesman said he could not confirm the report. A prosecution official was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates

