a year ago
Lotte Group chief says aims to refile for Hotel Lotte IPO
June 14, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Lotte Group chief says aims to refile for Hotel Lotte IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag bearing the logo of Lotte Hotel flutters at a Lotte Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, March 25, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (Reuters) - Lotte Group, rocked by an investigation by South Korean prosecutors, said on Tuesday it would definitely refile plans for an initial public offering by its Hotel Lotte division, with an aim to list around the end of this year.

Hotel Lotte on Monday postponed a planned listing worth up to $4.5 billion after prosecutors on Friday raided the Seoul offices of the Lotte Group and several of its companies.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, speaking to reporters after an event to mark the start of the construction of a Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS) joint venture plant, said the investigation was having "some impact" on business. "I hope it will finish soon," he said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Writing by Tony Munroe. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
