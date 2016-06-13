FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hotel Lotte expected to withdraw IPO plan on Monday: source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 13, 2016 / 5:22 AM / a year ago

Hotel Lotte expected to withdraw IPO plan on Monday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hotel Lotte Co Ltd is expected to withdraw its initial public offering plan on Monday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The withdrawal of the plan is expected to be made public some time after market closes at 3 p.m. local time, the source said, declining to be identified as the matter was as yet private.

Lotte Group has been grappling with the fallout from raids by prosecutors on its offices and several of its units last week.

The initial public offering of the world's third-largest duty free store operator had been expected to raise up to $4.5 billion and was billed as the world's biggest this year.

Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.