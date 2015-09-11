Hotel Lotte picks Merrill Lynch, Citi as lead advisors for IPO

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Friday it picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Merrill Lynch International & Co, Citigroup, and South Korea’s Daewoo Securities as lead advisors for its planned initial public offering (IPO)

It also chose Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities to co-advise the listing.

The Lotte Group decided in August to list the unit as quickly as possible as part of efforts to simplify the overall group’s ownership structure.