FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Lotte Group buys New York hotel for $805 million
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 31, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Lotte Group buys New York hotel for $805 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group said on Sunday that it had signed a contract to buy the New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan for $805 million from real estate management firm Northwood Investors.

Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, an unlisted unit of Lotte Group, will lead the formation of a new company that will acquire and operate the Palace, a Lotte Group spokeswoman said.

“Hotel Lotte is a company that has been actively entering markets abroad. We have continuously been looking for fitting M&A opportunities and we have found one in New York with symbolic significance,” the spokeswoman said.

The company has been opening and buying hotels in Russia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Guam since 2010. It is also in the process of building hotels in China and Myanmar.

Hotel Lotte plans to complete the takeover by late August after getting necessary procedures done, Lotte Group said in a statement.

Northwood Investors could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Seungyun Oh; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.