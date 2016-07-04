FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2016 / 6:43 AM / in a year

Prosecutors seek detention for Lotte Group founder's daughter: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag bearing the logo of Lotte Hotel flutters at a Lotte Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors conducting a bribery investigation on Monday requested a detention warrant for the daughter of the founder of South Korea’s Lotte Group conglomerate, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the prosecutors’ office.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether Shin Young-ja, who is also a director of Lotte Group’s hotel unit, received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in exchange for Lotte Duty Free store space, Hotel Lotte previously said in a filing.

An official authorized to speak to the media at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

