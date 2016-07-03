FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lotte Group Chairman Shin says to cooperate fully with South Korea probe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2016 / 7:13 AM / a year ago

Lotte Group Chairman Shin says to cooperate fully with South Korea probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin arrives at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, July 3, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin said on Sunday he will cooperate fully with a probe by South Korean prosecutors into alleged wrongdoing by Lotte's owner family members and executives.

"I will try to cooperate faithfully," Shin told reporters at Gimpo airport in Seoul, when asked about the probe that involved the raids by prosecutors at Lotte Group's headquarters and more than 10 affiliates' offices starting June 10.

The first wave of raids on multiple Lotte Group firms including Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, caused the hotel unit to indefinitely postpone an IPO worth up to $4.5 billion in June.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.