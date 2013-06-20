FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Lotte Shopping to raise up to $1 billion: IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 20, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's Lotte Shopping to raise up to $1 billion: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers are seen through the glass windows at a Lotte Shopping mall in Seoul October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd. (023530.KS) is looking to raise $800 million to $1 billion by listing a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore as early as this year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported.

DBS (DBSM.SI), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Nomura (9716.T) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) have been hired to manage the IPO. The initial portfolio is likely to consist solely of Korean properties, but Singapore is viewed as a more liquid REIT market than Seoul. The portfolio and currency are yet to be decided, IFR reported.

This will be the first Korean REIT listing on the Singapore bourse.

Lotte Shopping could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.