FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dreyfus, Amaggi sell stake in Brazil JV to Japan's Zen-Noh
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 16, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 7 months ago

Dreyfus, Amaggi sell stake in Brazil JV to Japan's Zen-Noh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company [AKIRAU.UL] and Brazilian soy processor-exporter Amaggi sold a 33-percent stake in their joint venture in Brazil to Japanese company Zen-Noh, a statement from Amaggi said on Monday.

The joint venture includes operations to source grains in northern and northeastern states in Brazil and a 25 percent participation in the Tegram grains terminal at Itaqui port in Maranhão.

Zen-Noh is a large agricultural cooperative in Japan and operates in Brazil through its subsidiary Zen-Noh Grain Brasil. Amaggi declined to give the deal's value, which will give the Japanese firm the same share in the JV as the Brazilian company and the French trader.

The Tegram terminal in Itaqui is one of the new terminals under development in northern Brazil that will mean cargoes are closer to some export markets. Swiss trading house Glencore Plc and local companies NovaAgri and CGG Trading control the remaining three-quarters of the terminal.

Reuters reported in May that Dreyfus was willing to sell part of its stake in the terminal to book profits from its early participation in the project, according to an unnamed source.

Amaggi said the conclusion of the deal is subject to approvals by regulatory bodies in Brazil and abroad.

Itaqui's Tegram is nearly 2,500 miles (4,000 km) closer to the Panama Canal than Brazil's top soy exporting port of Santos, which gives it an advantage in shipping soy and corn to Asia.

The facility receives grains produced in the agricultural frontier area of Matopiba in the northeast and grains coming from the northern part of Brazil's No. 1 soy state Mato Grosso.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.