Louis Dreyfus coffee chief resigns for personal reasons, company says
#Big Story 10
December 3, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Dreyfus coffee chief resigns for personal reasons, company says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ [AKIRAU.UL] head of coffee, Trishul Mandana, is leaving the company after 22 years, the latest sign of upheaval at one of the world’s largest commodities merchants.

Mandana resigned for “personal reasons,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Louis Dreyfus just last week appointed a new chief executive, pulled from the outside, after the previous CEO stepped down in a surprise move in April.

Mandana will be replaced by Mikael Morn, who has served as the company’s head of North America. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the spokeswoman said in the emailed statement.

Mandana will remain with the company for “some time” during the transition, she added.

Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
