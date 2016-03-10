Two Louisiana sheriff officials charged in federal court with jail assaults

(Reuters) - Two law enforcement officials in Louisiana have been indicted on federal civil rights charges stemming from the assaults of five jail inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Savoy are accused of conspiring with each other and with other officers to assault inmates in April 2011, the justice department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ackal and Savoy face conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law charges in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana, the department said.

According to the indictment, Ackal and Savoy conspired with jail staff to retaliate against five inmates by assaulting them in the jail chapel, where there were no video surveillance cameras.

Eight former Iberia Parish Sheriff Office employees previously entered guilty pleas in related cases involving the incident, the justice department said.