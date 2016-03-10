FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Louisiana sheriff officials charged in federal court with jail assaults
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 10, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Two Louisiana sheriff officials charged in federal court with jail assaults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two law enforcement officials in Louisiana have been indicted on federal civil rights charges stemming from the assaults of five jail inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Savoy are accused of conspiring with each other and with other officers to assault inmates in April 2011, the justice department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ackal and Savoy face conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law charges in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana, the department said.

According to the indictment, Ackal and Savoy conspired with jail staff to retaliate against five inmates by assaulting them in the jail chapel, where there were no video surveillance cameras.

Eight former Iberia Parish Sheriff Office employees previously entered guilty pleas in related cases involving the incident, the justice department said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.