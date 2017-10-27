Authorities arrest suspect wanted for killing two men at Grambling State

(Reuters) - A suspect was arrested on Thursday for the shooting death of two men at Grambling State University in Louisiana, the local sheriff said.

Jaylin Wayne surrendered to police at about 10:30 p.m. local time, two days after Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, were shot and killed on campus during an altercation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The sheriff said Wayne faces first degree murder charges.

University student Andrews was shot after a disagreement led to a fight with the suspect, the sheriff said.

Caldwell, who was not enrolled at the university, appears to have been coming to the aide of Andrews when he was shot, according to the sheriff.

Both of the shooting victims were from Farmerville, Louisiana, the sheriff said.

Grambling State University is a historically black college attended by about 4,800 students in Grambling in northern Louisiana.