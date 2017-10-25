FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two men dead in shooting at Grambling State University
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 25, 2017 / 10:27 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Two men dead in shooting at Grambling State University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men were shot and killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana where authorities are searching for the shooter early on Wednesday, local media reported.

Student Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, who was not a student, were killed during an altercation in a courtyard at about midnight, Will Sutton, the school’s media relations director, told WISH-TV.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation,” Sutton said in a statement to the station.

Police were searching for the unknown shooter who fled the scene, Sutton said.

Grambling State University is a black college attended by about 4,800 students in Grambling in northern Louisiana.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.