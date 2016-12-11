FILE PHOTO - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump waves with U.S. Senate Candidate from Louisiana John Kennedy (R) during a ''Thank You USA'' tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BATON ROUGE, La. Republican John Neely Kennedy, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, won a runoff election in Louisiana on Saturday against his Democratic opponent in a race that gives the Republicans a 52-seat majority in the chamber.

The Democratic candidate, Foster Campbell, told his supporters in a speech in the state capital of Baton Route that he had called Kennedy to congratulate him on his victory.

Kennedy, the state treasurer, had more than 63 percent of the vote with 3,391 of 3,904 precincts reporting, in results posted on the website of the state Secretary of State's Office. Polls closed at 8 p.m. (0200 GMT).

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, congratulated Kennedy on his victory.

"I look forward to working with him to secure additional funding for flood relief, to make long term investments in our infrastructure and to bring Louisiana’s federal tax dollars home to help our people," Edwards said in a statement.

With Kennedy's victory, the Republicans will have a 52-seat majority in the 100-seat U.S. Senate. Going into the general election on Nov. 8, Republicans had a 54-seat majority.

