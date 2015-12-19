FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Orleans police say pregnant woman, companion targeted by killer
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 19, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans police say pregnant woman, companion targeted by killer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A pregnant woman and her male companion who were shot and killed inside a car in New Orleans were targeted by their assailants, police said on Friday.

Police said Breon Stewart, 23, and Lionel Delpitt, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside the car, which was found stopped on a service road around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“At this time we feel confidant this wasn’t a random act,” a New Orleans police spokesman said.

Authorities said the shooter could face three counts of murder for killing Stewart’s unborn baby.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the victims were a couple and expecting the baby next year.

Professional football player Keenan Lewis, a defensive back on the New Orleans Saints, told local media on Thursday that Delpitt was his brother-in-law and a “loving, caring guy.”

Police have not said if they have identified suspects in the case, but asked for any credible information the public could provide.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.