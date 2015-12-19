New Orleans police say pregnant woman, companion targeted by killer

(Reuters) - A pregnant woman and her male companion who were shot and killed inside a car in New Orleans were targeted by their assailants, police said on Friday.

Police said Breon Stewart, 23, and Lionel Delpitt, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside the car, which was found stopped on a service road around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“At this time we feel confidant this wasn’t a random act,” a New Orleans police spokesman said.

Authorities said the shooter could face three counts of murder for killing Stewart’s unborn baby.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the victims were a couple and expecting the baby next year.

Professional football player Keenan Lewis, a defensive back on the New Orleans Saints, told local media on Thursday that Delpitt was his brother-in-law and a “loving, caring guy.”

Police have not said if they have identified suspects in the case, but asked for any credible information the public could provide.