9 months ago
One dead, 16 wounded in New Orleans, Kansas City shootings
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
#U.S.
November 27, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

One dead, 16 wounded in New Orleans, Kansas City shootings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - One man was killed and 16 wounded in early morning shootings on Sunday in New Orleans' Bourbon Street tourist quarter and in a rolling gun battle in Kansas City, Missouri, authorities said.

Ten people were hit by gunfire that erupted on Bourbon Street about 1:30 a.m. The victims, eight men and two women, were taken to hospitals, where one man died, New Orleans police said in a statement.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Officers arrested two people at the scene on weapons charges, including one who was wounded.

New Orleans had deployed extra officers for the Bayou Classic weekend, which features a football game between Grambling State and Southern universities.

In Kansas City, seven people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting that started shortly before 2:30 a.m. and spilled over into an exchange of gunfire between suspects in vehicles, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles were involved in an accident during the rolling gun battle, which covered at least six blocks on Kansas City's east side, it said.

One officer who feared for officers' safety opened fire, and a suspect who suffered minor injuries said he was shot by police. Officers have people in custody who are being questioned, police said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Andrew Bolton and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
