Two Louisiana police officers wounded during shootout

(Reuters) - Two Louisiana police officers were shot and wounded early on Saturday when a suspect opened fire on them, police said.

A bullet grazed the head of one Baton Rouge police officer, and the other was struck in the side, The Advocate newspaper reported. Both are expected to survive.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. CST when police responded to a call concerning property damage, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. The suspect fled in a car to his home nearby. He got out and fired several shots at the officers with a rifle, police said.

“Both officers sustained gunshot wounds but were able to return gunfire striking the suspect,” police said.

The officers and suspect were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave under standard procedure, police said. The department’s release did not indicate the condition of the suspect.