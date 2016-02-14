Suspect in shooting two Louisiana police officers dies

(Reuters) - A man suspected of wounding two Louisiana police officers in an exchange of gunfire early on Saturday in front of his home has died of injuries sustained in the gunfight, Baton Rouge police said on Sunday.

The suspect, who police identified as Calvin Smith, 22, of Baton Rouge, died on Saturday night at a local hospital, police said in a statement.

Police said Smith fled in his car from officers who were responding to a report of a disturbance involving property damage, then pulled off the road in front of his home about 2 miles (3 km) away, got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the officers with a rifle.

The officers were both wounded, but were able to return fire striking Smith, police said.